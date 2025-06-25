Diljit’s manager Sonali Singh on ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row: “Why is he asked to prove his patriotism?”

Global music and film icon Diljit Dosanjh has announced that his upcoming Punjabi film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ will not be released in India. The decision comes in the wake of heavy backlash over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Amir in the film. Long-time manager of Diljit Dosanjh, Sonali Singh, on Instagram posted a statement and more of a candid, personal letter regarding the same.

“Diljit will not be releasing ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ in India,” Sonali wrote. “Despite the film being made with love and hope, the climate around it has turned hostile. And once again, Diljit chooses love, not outrage.”

Advertisement

According to Sonali, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ was shot long before the current political tensions escalated. Yet the film has become a flashpoint due to Hania Amir’s casting.

Advertisement

What makes the situation even more heartbreaking, Sonali emphasized, is that ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ is not a multi-crore, corporately backed product with the luxury of surviving setbacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali (@sonalisingh)

Instead, it was made by independent producers who risked their entire life savings to bring the project to life. Not for profit, but for the love of cinema and the desire to uplift Punjabi regional films.

“The attempt to derail this film is not just an attack on Diljit,” Sonali wrote. “It threatens to crush the dreams of dozens of families behind the camera. These are not faceless studios. These are people.”

And yet, Diljit has chosen to stand with them: both the filmmakers and the Indian public. Rather than fight the outrage or justify the creative choices, he decided to pull the Indian release entirely.

But for Diljit, it was a matter of honour and values.

“He is not thinking of himself,” Sonali noted. “He is trying to protect the livelihoods of the crew while respecting the current mood of the nation.”

The statement recalled a 2022 incident when he cancelled a major U.S. concert overnight at the request of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), knowing full well it would cost him crores and trigger a legal dispute abroad. Yet, he complied without drama, lawsuits, or public rants.

“He handled it with grace,” Sonali said, “and bore the consequences himself.”

Another example cited was his ongoing battle to release a film about Jaswant Singh Khalra, the late human rights activist from Punjab. That film, based on historical events already recognised by the Indian legal system, has been delayed for over two years.

Diljit has stood firm with that project too, refusing to abandon the story or the producers behind it.

Sonali’s note didn’t shy away from asking hard questions: “Is it because he wears a turban? Because he is not Hindu? Why must he keep proving his loyalty again and again, while others are assumed to belong?”

Sonali Singh recalled how Diljit Dosanjh became the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella, how he wore his cultural identity like armour at the Met Gala, and how he appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ proudly draped in Punjabi tradition.

“Let us stop punishing our artists for being human first,” she wrote. “All he has ever spoken is love.”

“He carries the Indian flag on his shoulders,” Sonali reminded, “but how long can he be expected to carry the burden of proof too?”

With ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ now not seeing an Indian release, the film’s future depends heavily on international markets. The economic blow will be hard, especially for a film made without corporate backing. But the emotional cost may be even greater, according to Sonali Singh.