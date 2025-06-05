Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey spark romance in first look

Shanaya Kapoor is officially stepping into the spotlight, and the buzz has already begun. The star kid is all ready to make her Bollywood debut opposite the ever-versatile Vikrant Massey in a romantic musical titled ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’.

On Wednesday, the film’s makers dropped the first poster, and it’s brimming with love.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Set against the dreamy backdrop of a carnival, the poster captures Vikrant and Shanaya lost in each other’s eyes, promising an emotional rollercoaster packed with romance and drama.

Fans were quick to flood social media with heart emojis and excitement.

Zee Studios and Mini Films, in collaboration with producers Mansi and Varun Bagla, are backing the project. The film is helmed by director Santosh Singh, with a screenplay penned by Mansi Bagla.

Adding a musical soul to the love story is composer Vishal Mishra, known for his ability to tug at heartstrings.

In a joint Instagram post, the makers wrote, “Two hearts. One love. And countless Gustaakhiyan. #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan Teaser Out Tomorrow.”

Yes, you heard it—fans won’t have to wait long to see more. The teaser drops Thursday, and anticipation is sky-high.

Mark your calendars, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ is ready for a big-screen release on July 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is juggling multiple avatars. Apart from his romantic turn in Shanaya’s debut, he’s preparing for a deeply spiritual and challenging role as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming biopic ‘White’. Recently, he shared a heartfelt moment with the spiritual leader on Instagram, revealing his anxiety and respect for portraying such a revered figure.

“Deeply humbled & gushed with gratitude… I can only attempt to step into your magnanimous shoes, GURUDEV,” Vikrant wrote.