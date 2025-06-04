Hina Khan marries Rocky Jaiswal in intimate ceremony, shares dreamy pics

Television’s beloved star Hina Khan has officially said ‘forever’ to her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal. The couple made the announcement via a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, finally confirming what fans had hoped for: the two are now husband and wife.

The pictures, a mix of tender moments and ceremonial snapshots, show the couple deeply immersed in the joy of their special day.

Advertisement

From signing the wedding documents to sharing an intimate embrace and flaunting intricate Mehendi designs, the post gave followers a close-up of their union. Both emotional and legal!

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@realhinakhan)

“From two different worlds, we built a universe of love,” read their poetic caption. “Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law.” They ended with a humble note: “We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.”

And it wasn’t just love that stole the spotlight. Hina’s wedding look was a quiet masterpiece. Ditching the usual bridal dazzle for elegance, she wore a custom handloom saree in a serene opal green, designed by Manish Malhotra.

The saree, woven with gold and silver threads and edged with subtle blush zardozi embroidery, told a personal story, literally. Her and Rocky’s names were stitched into the fabric, making the drape a memory.

Paired with vintage heirloom jewellery, Hina looked every bit the ethereal bride. Rocky, complementing her minimalistic grace, opted for a classic kurta from the designer’s collection.

Their love story has been years in the making. The couple first met on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, where Hina Khan played Akshara, and Rocky Jaiswal worked behind the scenes as a supervising producer. While the chemistry sparked early, the couple kept things private for years.

It wasn’t until later that Hina subtly confirmed their relationship, posting pictures with Rocky and calling him her “best friend.”

Fans will also remember Rocky’s surprise appearances during her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 11’ and his brief moment in the spotlight during her time on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, where he showed up to cheer her on.