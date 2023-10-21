Aanand L Rai’s ‘Nakhrewaalii,’ Commences Filming

The shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s upcoming production ‘Nakhrewaalii,’ featuring debutant actor Ansh Duggal, began today.

The film marks Ansh Duggal’s debut in Bollywood.

Jio Studios, the production house, shared a teaser of the film on Instagram with the caption, “Anokhi kahaani ki anokhi taiyyari! Aane wali hai Nakhrewaalii ki baari. Introducing our newest heartthrob @anshduggal. Filming Begins Now! Jio Studios and Aanand L Rai Present. A Colour Yellow Productions Produced by #JyotiDeshpande Produced by @aanandlrai & #HimanshuSharma Directed by #RahulShanklya Written by #DivyNidhiSharma.”

Advertisement

This film promises to be a complete entertainer, offering a plethora of emotions that will resonate with audiences across India. The introductory video provides a glimpse of the film’s theme, sure to pique interest in this romantic comedy.

Actor Ansh Duggal expressed his excitement about his debut film, saying, “I am absolutely thrilled and honored to be making my acting debut with Anand sir and our director Rahul Shanklya. It is truly a dream come true, and I’m very much looking forward to this incredible journey. Today is the beginning of an exciting chapter in my life. With utmost gratitude, I’m ready to give it my all.”

Directed by Rahul Shanklya, the official release date of the film is still pending. (ANI)

[The story, originally from a syndicated feed, has been revised for improved coherence.]