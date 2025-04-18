Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ to release on June 20: Report

Ever since Aamir Khan announced ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ fans of Mr Perfectionist have been brimming with curiosity to find out more. The film is going to be like a sequel to his blockbuster, ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ which dealt with the subject of dyslexia. Meanwhile, the upcoming title will tackle the subject of Down Syndrome. Now, as per a Pinkvilla report, the film will hit theatres on June 20.

The portal quoted a source close to the development, teasing the details. “Aamir is looking to capitalise on the open run in the month of June. Initially, he was contemplating to arrive on May 30, but a June 20 release is giving him a two-week clear run at the box office.” The source also added that the upcoming film will hinge on similar themes like the 2007 hit. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will also explore empathy and other emotional nuances attached to mental health. “Aamir strongly believes in the content of Sitaare Zameen Par, as it rides on his formula of laughter-emotion-drama. He was looking for a good window and has found one with a June 20 release. The entire marketing plan of this social dramedy is locked.”

Moreover, as per the source, the makers wanted to attach the film’s trailer of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2.’ Experts expect the sequel to perform well, making it an ideal choice for the trailer attachment. “The idea is to communicate the date directly to the cinema-going audience, and Raid 2 is a film which is expected to do well at the box office.”

Following the underwhelming performance of his last stint, ‘Laal Singh Chadha,’ Aamir has high hopes for the slated film. During the Republic Day celebrations in Gujarat, the actor opened up about the film’s release. “My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film. I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun.”

Additionally, during his appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, he spilt details about the film. He spoke about the project during an interview with Deadline Hollywood. He explained that the upcoming title is a sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’ only in its theme. However, the movie will have new characters and a new plot. As per reports, the film is a remake of a Spanish film, ‘Champions.’

Apart from Aamir, the film will feature Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary among others.