Aamir Khan: ‘Every Hindu-Muslim love story isn’t love jihad’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has finally spoken out about love jihad and the decade-long controversy surrounding his 2014 blockbuster ‘PK’. The film, which stirred heated debates for its bold take on organised religion, is once again in the spotlight, and Aamir isn’t shying away from setting the record straight.

In a recent chat with India TV, Aamir Khan addressed the criticism head-on, particularly the accusations that ‘PK’ was anti-religious or supported the so-called “love jihad” narrative.

Calm and confident, Aamir made it clear that people had misunderstood the film’s core message.

“They are wrong,” he said, dismissing the long-standing claims. “We are not against any religion. We respect all religions and the people who follow them. The film’s only message was to warn people about those who misuse religion to cheat and manipulate. You will find such people across all religions. That’s all the film wanted to highlight.”

When ‘PK’ first hit theatres, it didn’t just become a blockbuster—it became a talking point across the country. The film followed the story of an alien, played by Aamir, who questions blind faith and religious practices, something that didn’t sit well with many viewers who saw it as an attack on their beliefs.

Another layer of controversy was added when some objected to the romantic storyline between Anushka Sharma’s character, a Hindu woman, and Sushant Singh Rajput’s character, a Pakistani Muslim man. A few groups labelled it as promoting “love jihad.”

Aamir strongly refuted these allegations, saying, “When two people from different religions, like Hindu and Muslim, fall in love, it’s not automatically ‘love jihad.’ It’s simply two human beings connecting. Love is not bound by religion.”

He even posed a powerful question to his critics: if his own sisters and daughter marrying Hindu men would also be considered love jihad?

Aamir reminded everyone that his sister Farhat is married to Rajeev Dutta, and his other sister Nikhat married Santosh Hegde. His daughter Ira Khan also recently tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare, a Hindu. Aamir himself was married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao—both Hindu women.

When quizzed about why his children carry Muslim surnames despite their mothers being Hindu, Aamir offered a light-hearted response. “My wives chose the names. I didn’t interfere. Husbands don’t have much say anyway,” he joked.

Meanwhile, fans of the actor can look forward to seeing him on screen soon. Aamir will star alongside Genelia D’Souza in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, directed by RS Prasanna. The film is going to release on June 20 and is already generating a fair bit of excitement.