Bollywood is love and there’s no denying in that. There is hardly anyone who has not been a fan of all the mush and the romance that it has to offer. Filled with thoda sa pyaar, aur thodi si shararat, they have given us some of the most iconic “filmi jodi” ever! Whether it is Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Govinda, Salman-Madhuri, Varun-Alia, and so on. While the list is endless, there are a few jodis that believed in ‘hate’ at first sight yet made us fall in love with them.

Here’s looking at 5 movies with jodis that have the love-hate relationship we simply can’t miss.

Gulabo Sitabo

Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming comedy film Gulabo Sitabo features two of the most versatile actors in B-town – Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from June 12, the duo will be seen bickering over a haveli in a game of one-upmanship. We can’t wait to see how the love-hate drama between the priceless jodi of Baankey and Mirza will unfold.

Dil Dhadakne Do

This multi-starrer by Zoya Akhtar showcases a love-hate relationship between two siblings, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranveer Singh. If you have a sibling, you’d relate to the sibling rivalry they show on the screen. Just like any sibling, the duo portrays a Tom and Jerry-like relationship where neither can they stop pulling each other’s legs, nor can they live without each other.

Piku

Another feather in Shoojit Sircar’s hat is Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Piku. The bickering father and daughter, who fight over trivial issues due to their disparate ideologies and generation gap, come closer after taking a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata. The film shows a bittersweet relationship between a father and his daughter – both need each other to survive but can’t survive with each other too. Bonus points? The love-hate relationship of Bachchan saab and Irrfan is totally unmissable!

Chennai Express

While this Rohit Shetty film describes itself as a rom-com, the lead pair’s constant bickering gets it a spot in this list. Shah Rukh Khan (Rahul) finds himself in a series of adventures, estranged situations, and unfamiliar language when he extends help to a runaway bride, Deepika Padukone (Meenalochni). This follows their journey from disagreements to realisation of true love.

Band Baaja Baaraat

When Bittoo (Ranveer Singh) and Shruti (Anushka Sharma) come face-to-face with each other in Band Baaja Baaraat, we know that the duo is the epitome of a love-hate relationship. It is a coming-of-age film where the two grow from being friends who can’t stop arguing with each other to becoming work partners, and later, partners for life.