October OTT releases on Prime, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema

Explore the exciting October OTT releases, featuring thrilling dramas, heartfelt love stories, and captivating reality shows.
Hello, October! As the month unfolds, fans of streaming content are set to enjoy an exciting array of new releases across popular platforms. From gripping thrillers to charming romantic comedies, the first week of October promises to deliver something for everyone with OTT releases. Let’s dive into some of the most anticipated films and series hitting Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and more.
Kicking off the month on October 4, Netflix will unveil CTRL, a Hindi-language thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath. This film stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat, portraying a seemingly perfect influencer couple, Nella and Joe.
However, their relationship takes a tumultuous turn when Joe cheats on Nella. In her quest to erase him from her life, Nella turns to an AI app that spirals out of control, leading to unexpected consequences. With a compelling storyline and sharp dialogues crafted by Sumukhi Suresh, CTRL aims to explore the darker side of modern relationships in the digital age.
Also debuting on October 4 is It’s What’s Inside, an American comedy horror film directed by Greg Jardin. Following its successful premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, this film stars Brittany O’Grady as Shelby, a character caught in a peculiar situation.
Alongside cast including James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood, and Alycia Debnam-Carey, the series promises a blend of laughter and chills. It delves into the horrors that can lurk beneath the surface of seemingly normal lives.
In a heartwarming exploration of love and acceptance, Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani is ready to premiere on October 4. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, this film centers around two young men navigating their relationship amid familial opposition.
Featuring Aditya Seal and Sunny Singh, the narrative sensitively addresses the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in society. It aims to highlight their struggle for acceptance and the right to love freely.
For reality TV enthusiasts, The Tribe will debut on October 4 exclusively on Prime Video. This unscripted series follows five ambitious desi girls on their quest to become international influencers.
It is the produced of Dharmatic Entertainment, Karan Johar as executive producer. The series promises an unfiltered look at the challenges and triumphs faced by these aspiring social media stars.
Finally, on October 4, Zee5 will release The Signature, a Hindi-language drama film directed by Gajendra Ahire. This film is a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Marathi film Anumati, which won a National Award in 2013.
It features cast led by Anupam Kher, with Mahima Chaudhry making her comeback alongside Ranvir Shorey and Annu Kapoor. The Signature tells a touching story that delves into human emotions and the intricacies of life and death. The film has already garnered attention following an early screening at the Namaste Vietnam Festival in 2023.
From the chilling twists of CTRL to the heartfelt narratives of Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani and The Signature, there’s no shortage of compelling content to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller, a comedic horror flick, or a reality show filled with ambition, the first week of October is ready to offer something for every viewer with OTT releases.
