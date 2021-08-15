15 films to watch this Independence Day to stir the patriot in you

Bollywood has given us many blockbusters across the years in numerous genres, but nothing compares to the “desh bhakti” films. The movies that will ultimately make you realize and be conscious about your nation are the ones we can all appreciate.

Let your chest swell with pride as you watch these films.

Vande Mataram!

Rang De Basanti

When it comes to patriotic movies, one cannot forget Rang De Basanti! Young men like these who seem aimless in life but dazzle the nation with their deeds are examples of real grit and will inspire you to love your country!

Chak De India

A 70-minute film about how a disgraced hockey coach teaches teamwork and unity to a team of drifting hockey players and leads them to victory. He unifies ‘states’ to form ‘India’. These are essential during times of fragmentation.

Swades

What are the reasons for leaving NASA to settle in India’s “backyard”? While it seems rather juvenile, Swades depicts this journey so well you wish you could do something similar for your motherland.

Lagan

Aamir Khan gives us this beautiful movie in which the Indians beat their colonial masters in a game of cricket and get three-year tax cancelled – simply, without bloodshed!

Border

Independence Day fits well with watching this movie. This film shows the Indo-Pak battle that took place in Longewala in 1971. It took 120 soldiers to hold the border throughout the night until they get air support from the Indian Air Force. Experience our brave soldiers’ struggle during the war in the movie ‘Border’. A goosebumps-inducing experience!

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Rajkumar Santoshi created a movie based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in which his ideologies were brought to life. The film starred Ajay Devgan as Bhagat Singh and Sushant Singh as Sukhdev Thapar. The film won two National Awards.

1971

Based on real-life events, this movie will melt your heart. The plot of the movie revolves around a group of six soldiers who elude the Pakistani Army and return to their homeland. Leaving you speechless, this movie will ignite your passion for the country.

A Wednesday

This film teaches a lesson about the incredible power that lies within every person. It’s impossible to ignore him. With a flick of a switch, he can overthrow, humiliate, and humiliate you in multiple ways. This movie should not be missed!

URI: The Surgical Strike

One of the best Hindi patriotic movies ever made. The movie is about retelling the real story of the attack on Indian soldiers by the Pakistan-backed terrorists in Uri, Kashmir in 2016. Watch this film to awaken the ‘desh bhakt’ in you!

LOC: Kargil

In the historical war drama, both India and Pakistan fight for control of Kargil. This film has some big names from the industry who have contributed to the characters in the film including Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, and others.

Lakshya

An inspiring tale of an immature boy who finds his calling by chance and leaves a lasting legacy – Lakshya is sure to inspire every youngster to do something to make their country proud!

Airlift

Airlift examines the plight of Indians stuck in Kuwait during the 1991 Iraq war and is based on a true-life incident of the largest evacuation success story in the history of a nation. The story combines a thrilling storyline, superb acting, and a true-life connection. A must-watch!

Raazi

It stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as lead actors. After Sehmat (Alia) marries Iqbal (Vicky), she is sent to work as a spy in Pakistan. She makes sacrifices during this process and her determination to bring out information makes it worth your watch this Independence Day.

Shershah

Especially impressed with its plot, which focuses on the emotions connected to the Kargil war is the recently released Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film. An action-drama biographically focusing on Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Aired on August 13 on Disney Plus Hotstar, it stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and others. The film is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.