Bollywood celebrities are heaping good praises about ‘Hush Hush’

The highly anticipated trailer of Prime Video’s Hush Hush has finally been released and the trailer has created a space for everybody to talk about it. The buzz around the trailer and its mysterious, suspenseful, and dramatic plot line have kept the audience and the film fraternity intact with everybody hailing the storyline.

Featuring a stunning, all-women cast of Juhi Chawla Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka, Hush Hush shows how a group of friends face grave danger and odds stacked up against them.

Now that the trailer is out, all the big celebrities from B-Town have all the great things to talk about in the upcoming show. Taking to their social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan says “Looks super exciting” and Vidya Balan writes “Can’t wait to watch Hush Hush”. Whereas Nikhil Advani composes “ Congrats to a host of friends and collaborators. Looking good @vikramix

@sakpataudi @Kritika_Kamra So good to see @iam_juhi on the platform scene. Well done #TanujaChandra @Abundantia_Ent @PrimeVideoIN

#HushHushOnPrime”

The 7-episode series is helmed by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra, who also double-hats as the Executive producer. Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, Hush Hush will be available to stream for prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories starting September 22.