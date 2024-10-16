Bohurupi triumphs at the Bengal box office, outshines Bollywood releases

In a major win for regional cinema, the Bengali film ‘Bohurupi’ has taken the box office by storm, raking in ₹5 crore within just six days of its release. Directed by the celebrated duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, the film is produced by Windows Production and has resonated strongly with audiences across Bengal, outpacing two highly anticipated Bollywood films—’Jigra’, starring Alia Bhatt, and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, starring Rajkummar Rao.

Despite the stiff competition from these Bollywood releases, ‘Bohurupi’ has carved out its place in the hearts of moviegoers.

With an initial budget of ₹4 crore, the film has not only covered its production costs but exceeded them by a substantial margin in less than a week. The overwhelming response from the public has prompted theatres across the state to increase the number of daily screenings by 42 additional shows.

Advertisement

Mukherjee, co-director of ‘Bohurupi’, expressed his excitement over the film’s success. “Last year, when Nandita Roy and I released ‘Raktabeej’ during Durga Puja, it was a huge success. That gave us the confidence to bring ‘Bohurupi’ to the audience this year. The response has been incredible, with over 3.40 lakh people coming to watch the film in just seven days,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windows Production (@windowsproduction)

The director added that the strong performance of ‘Bohurupi’ underscores a key lesson for filmmakers: “Content is king. If you give people a story that resonates with them, they’ll flock to theatres.”

Mukherjee also shared that ‘Bohurupi’ is the biggest-budget project of their careers to date, and he’s optimistic about its trajectory. Industry insiders are already speculating that the film could soon cross the ₹12 crore mark, especially with no major Bengali releases slated for the upcoming Diwali season.

This could give ‘Bohurupi’ an extended window to dominate the local box office, with trade experts buzzing about the film’s potential to break further records.