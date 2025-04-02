Kim Soo Hyun’s agency on the verge of financial collapse amid controversy

South Korea’s highest-paid star Kim Soo Hyun has been facing a row of accusations involving late actress Kim Sae Ron. The actress’ family accused Soo Hyun of dating Sae Ron when she was a minor. They claim that the two were in a relationship for six years which started when Sae Ron was just 15 while Soo Hyun was 27. Moreover, the claim that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLD MEDALIST pressured the actress over her debt in connection to her DUI case. Her family also released a series of suggestive and flirtatious texts which Sae Ron received back in 2016. They claim that Soo Hyun sent her such texts. Following this, Kim Soo Hyun organised a press conference on March 31.

In the press conference, he admitted to dating Sae Ron. However, he denied that she was a minor. Moreover, he stated that he or his agency did not pressure her over the debt. Amid the ongoing controversy, Soo Hyun has reportedly lost over twenty brand endorsements. Moreover, his agency which always had massive reserves of billions of Won is facing financial difficulties. As per reports, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLD MEDALIST is seeking external aid to mitigate the company’s collapse.

Speaking with Newsen, a corporate expert familiar with the agency detailed the situation. “GOLD MEDALIST always had a surplus of 2 to 3 Billion WON in its bank account. But things are different now. Over 20 Kim Soo Hyun advertisements have all been cancelled. But it is said that almost no one has demanded liquidated damages due to this issue. However, it seems that the bank account balance has been emptied due to the return of a portion of the model fees calculated for the day, the cancellation of various scheduled events, and fixed expenses.”

The source added, “I heard that GOLD MEDALIST needs to secure about 6 Billion WON in damages before the press conference. I heard that they have even temporarily suspended their service contract with an external cleaning company. If this is true, there will be a restructuring of executives and employees soon.”

Despite the press meet, netizens are not buying the actor’s statements. Following his address, Garasero’s YouTube channel released pictures of Soo Hyun and Sae Ron’s pictures from a ski trip, sparking a backlash against the actor.

