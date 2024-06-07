BLACKPINK’s Lisa teases solo comeback: Fans buzz with anticipation

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is gearing up to make a splash once again! The Thai singer has tantalized fans with the promise of a solo comeback, igniting excitement among her loyal following. This announcement arrives three years after she initially debuted a pair of solo tracks, hinting at a spectacular return to the limelight.

Lisa has been dropping subtle hints about her upcoming release across various social media platforms, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what’s to come. Her first teaser arrived on TikTok, where she shared an adorable video showcasing her stylish attire set to an unidentified beat. Accompanying the post was a simple yet intriguing caption: ‘Coming soon.’

Shortly after, the BLACKPINK sensation took to her Instagram stories, sharing a minimalist post bearing the words ‘Coming Soon: Lisa,’ along with links to pre-save the track on Spotify and Apple Music. This announcement not only signals her impending comeback but also marks her inaugural solo venture under her newly established label, LLOUD.

BlACKPINK’s Lisa made her solo debut in September 2021 with the singles “Lalisa” and “Money,” released under YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. “Money” achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the first solo K-pop track to surpass a billion streams on Spotify in 2023, while its music video recently hit the billion-view milestone on YouTube. Additionally, in 2021, Lisa collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion on the single “SG,” followed by a collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang on the track “Shoong!” last year.

Currently on hiatus from full-band activities with her fellow BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose, following the success of their album ‘Born Pink,’ which topped the Billboard 200 chart in 2022, Lisa made headlines in April when she signed with RCA Records in anticipation of her forthcoming solo endeavors. This groundbreaking deal allows her to retain ownership of her master recordings and follows her announcement of launching her independent label, LLOUD, as she ventures into solo activities, parting ways with YG Entertainment.

One thing is for certain: the stage is set for Lisa’s triumphant return, and fans are eagerly awaiting further details about her upcoming release.