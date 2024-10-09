BLACKPINK’s Lisa dazzles fans with performance video of ‘Moonlit Floor’

After teasing the BLINKs and the LILLIES with her pre-release track, ‘Moonlit Floor,’ BLACKPINK’s Lisa has dropped the performance video of the track. Lisa’s ‘Moonlit Floor’ is a breath of fresh air for the fans as it digresses from the songstress’ signature style of music. Now, the K-pop idol has dazzled fans with an enchanting romantic track with its performance video. Before the track’s release, Lisa had given a snippet of the song with her Global Citizen 2024 performance.

On October 9, BLACKPINK’s Lisa dropped the anticipated performance video of her latest pre-release track, ‘Moonlit Floor.’ The video is shot against a soft and warmly lit stage, setting the atmosphere for the track’s romantic vibe. In the video, Lisa is supported by a live band as she captivates with the romantic track. The all-English song samples the 1997 hit song ‘Kiss Me’ by Sixpence None The Richer. Since its release, the track has caught fan’s attention. Several netizens believe that the lyrics ‘Green-eyed French Boy got me trippin’ hint at her rumoured relationship with the CEO of LVMH Watches, Frédéric Arnault.

Catch the video here:

Meanwhile, on August 15, Lisa and Spanish pop star Rosalía released their collaboration track, ‘New Woman.’ The song quickly became a hit, amassing an impressive number of streams and views on online platforms. Moreover, on August 27, she surpassed IU’s record for the most followers on Spotify for a female K-pop soloist. With the feat, Lisa boasted an impressive 8,701,200 followers, surpassing IU’s previous record of 8.6 million.

Prior to the collaborative track, the BLACKPINK sensation made her highly-anticipated comeback track ‘ROCKSTAR.’ The track made all the right noises and earned Lisa major career milestones. ‘ROCKSTAR’ helped Lisa break Eminem’s ‘Huodini’s record for the biggest YouTube streaming week in 2024. Furthermore, the singer broke her historic tie with fellow bandmate Jeanie. Additionally, ‘ROCKSTAR’ marked the first music release of Lisa under her own label, LLOUD.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her solo debut in September 2021 with the singles ‘Lalisa’ and ‘Money,’ released under YG Entertainment and Interscope Records. In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment to focus on individual projects. Furthermore, launched her own label, LLOUD, in 2024. Additionally, Lisa will restart her acting career soon. Lisa’s next is the third season of the HBO series ‘The White Lotus.