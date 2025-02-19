Won Ji An and Park Seo Joon come together for rom-com ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo’

K-drama fans can expect to witness a fresh and one of the most tantalising on-screen pairings. ‘Squid Game’ season 2 actress Won Ji An is confirmed to star opposite rom-com heartthrob Park Seo Joon for a new drama, ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo.’ Following the report, the pairing of the two has already piqued fans’ curiosities.

While the makers previously confirmed Park Seo Joon as the male lead, JTBC has now finalized Won Ji An for a pivotal role. The announcement comes weeks after reports suggested she was in talks to lead the show. She recently left viewers in awe with her portrayal of Sae Mi in ‘Squid Game 2.’

The upcoming JTBC drama will focus on the narrative of Lee Kyung Do and Seo Ji Woo. The duo meet during their youth and subsequently fall in love with each other in their twenties. As time passes by, they have an unanticipated reunion at an unexpected moment in their life.

In the drama, Park Seo Joon will play the role of Lee Gyeong Do. He is an entertainment reporter for Dongwoon llbo. He is a relatable office worker with a grounded personality that does not stand out as unusual. On the other hand, Won Ji An will play Seo Ji Won. She is the glamorous daughter of Jarim Apparel and exudes confidence. As the story unfolds, viewers will get to know about her silent struggles behind the picture-perfect life as she deals with her husband’s reckless actions. At the lowest point, she will reminisce about the happiest days of her life with Lee Gyeong Do.

Meanwhile, director Lim Hyun Wook and screenwriter Yoo Young Ah are going to collaborate on the fluttering rom-com. Lim Hyun Wook has helmed dramas like ‘King the Land,’ ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency,’ and “Life.’ Meanwhile, Yoo Young Ah has previously penned ‘Thirty-Nine,’ ‘Divorce Attorney Shin,’ and more. ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo’ is going to release sometime in 2025.