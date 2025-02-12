BLACKPINK’s Jennie dominates global charts with ‘Love Hangover’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is making a smashing comeback and how! Jennie is gearing up to drop her first solo album ‘Ruby’ in only about a month. Previously, the songstress teased two dream collaborations for her upcoming album. Her latest track from the collection, ‘Love Hangover’ with Dominic Fike has already set the stage for a reverberating comeback. The newly-released track has already entered major musical charts.

For the week ending on February 15, Jennie’s new ‘Love Hangover’ ft. Dominic Fike debuted at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track gives BLACKPINK’s Jennie her highest-debuting solo single on the chart yet. The collaborative track is her third solo entry on the Hot 100. Previously, she charted with her The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp collab ‘One of the Girls’ (which debuted at No. 100) and single ‘Mantra’ (which entered the chart at No. 98). Additionally, ‘Love Hangover’ debuted at No. 16 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 29 on the Global 200.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)



Apart from the coveted U.S. charts, the songstress has also entered major U.K. charts with the track. The joint track debuted at No. 10 on both the Official Single Sales and Official Singles Download charts. It’s the third-highest-ranking new song on both of the tallies. Jennie’s track trails behind James Marriott’s ‘I Don’t Want to Live Like This’ and Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra.’

‘Love Hangover’ gives Jennie her third top 10 on her own on both the charts. She scored a single No. 1 with ‘You & Me’ on the two tallies. On the other hand, in October 2024, the lead single from ‘Ruby’- ‘Mantra,’ hit No. 3.

Also Read: BLACKPINK is back! Leads February girl group brand reputation rankings

In related news, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has signed with Columbia Records for her solo endeavours. The deal is in partnership with her record label and entertainment company, ODD ATELIER. The update comes after BLACKPINK members decided to part ways with YG Entertainment for their solo projects. Subsequently, on October 11, the K-pop idol dropped her comeback track ‘Mantra.’ Jelli Dorman, Claudia Valentina, Elle Campbell, Zikai, JUMPA, Billy Walsh, Jennie and Șerban Cazan have penned the electric R&B track. Meanwhile, JUMPA, El Guincho, Șerban Cazan and Jelli Dorman produced the track. Notably, ‘Mantra’ earned Jennie her first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100.