BIGBANG’s G-dragon teases relationship status in ‘Good Day’ teaser

BIGBANG’s G-dragon is gearing up for the premiere of his awaited variety show ‘Good Day’ along with PD Kim Tae Ho. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped a teaser showcasing the stars getting candid, promising a fun ride full of laughter. While the entire teaser has captured the fans, what caught their intrigue was G-dragon announcing his relationship status.

The newly released teaser presents the diverse meets that take place for G-dragon’s ambitious music project. It sets the stage for an exciting premiere. In ‘Good Day’ fans will catch the reunion of the K-pop idol and Jung Hyung Don. This marks their reunion in 11 years following their collaboration at the 2013 Infinite Challenge Song Festival. Their reunion has sent fans on a nostalgic ride as they brim with emotions.

Meanwhile, in the new teaser, viewers get a glimpse of a hilarious conversation. Defconn suddenly advises G-dragon, “You should join the celebrity special of ‘I Am Solo’!” Laughing, G-dragon reveals, “I am indeed solo right now!” Following this, Jung Hyung Don shows jealousy and quips, “Are you moving on already?”. His witty remark prompted a roar of laughter.

In ‘Good Day,’ G-dragon invites fans to join him in his journey to create the ‘song of the year.’ Recent reports also revealed the studded line-up of the upcoming variety show. K-drama heartthrobs, ‘Queen of Tears’ star Kim Soo Hyun and ‘Love Next Door’ star Jung Hae In will team up with K-pop star, BIGBANG’s G-dragon. Notably, the BIGBANG member also belongs to the ’88 line, which marks his connection to both Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In. This has further piqued fans’ curiosities.

Moreover, ‘Good Day’ will also feature other prolific stars. These include Jung Hyung Don, Kim Soo Hyun, Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min. Fans will also catch Kim Go Eun, Yim Si Wan, aespa, SEVENTEEN’s BSS and DAY6. Additionally, it will also feature fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung, among others.

‘Infinite Challenge’ PD Kim Tae Ho will helm the MBC programme which will premiere on February 16, 2025.