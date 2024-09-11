‘The Apprentice’ trailer: Roy Cohn teaches Donald Trump his winning mantra

The highly anticipated biopic of Donald Trump, ‘The Apprentice’, has released its first trailer. Set to premiere on October 11, the film chronicles how Donald Trump succeeded in business under the tutelage of Roy Cohn. With the presidential elections around the corner, this biopic stars Sebastian Stan as a young Trump and Jeremy Strong as attorney Roy Cohn.

On September 10, the creators unveiled the trailer, which features Cohn teaching Trump his three success mantras. The trailer opens with Trump (Sebastian Stan) arriving to meet lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). Cohn gained prominence as Senator Joseph McCarthy’s chief counsel during the Army-McCarthy hearings. Moreover, as Trump introduces himself through the door, he is met with, “Donald, who?”. When Trump asks Cohn, “How do you always win?” Cohn replies that there are rules.

Also Read: ‘Dune 3’ will be Denis Villeneuve’s final film in the franchise

Advertisement

The three rules are: “Attack, attack, attack”; “Admit nothing, deny everything.” Finally, “No matter what happens, you claim victory and never admit defeat,” Cohn says. He adds, “You have to be willing to do anything to anyone to win.” As these words are narrated, the trailer features snippets of Trump making new buildings and attending exclusive social events with his ex-wife Ivana Trump (played by Maria Bakalova). Additionally, a woman in the trailer comments, “Your face looks like an orange.” In the trailer’s conclusion, Trump is asked in an interview, “What if you lost your fortune today?”. With a smirk, he replies, “Well, then maybe I’ll run for president.”

Catch the teaser here:

The tantalizing teaser promises an epic portrayal of how Donald Trump became President Donald Trump. Alongside Stan and Strong, ‘The Apprentice’ features Maria Bakalova, Martin Donovan, Ben Sullivan, and Charlie Carrick. Meanwhile, the film had its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 20. It will release in the United States on October 11.