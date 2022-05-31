Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed expresses his sorrow over the death of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed has expressed his grief over the death of his ‘humble brother’ Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday.

Bilal took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartbreaking message about his discussion with the Punjabi musician, who was killed in a shooting incident in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

In a condolences post on Instagram, Saeed called the rapper a “true artist and a game-changer.” He also hailed the rapper for “revolutionizing” the desi music scene.

“I will always remember you from your first song ‘SO HIGH’, a true artist and a game-changer; the way you revolutionized Desi music, it was a show to watch,” he said in the Instagram post. “So original that Moosewala pind (village) looked cooler than any city in the world and it inspired so many to be original. I remember our conversation over the phone. You were so humble, brother. You have my respect forever! your music will always live with us!” he added.