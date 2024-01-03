Bigg Boss: Riteish Deshmukh shows support to Abhishek after co-contestant Samarth mocked his mental health

The controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is synonymous with massive fights. The ongoing season is no exception.

In ‘Bigg Boss 17’, things turned ugly recently when contestant Samarth Jurel mocked actor Abhishek Kumar’s mental health.

Several clips from the show surfaced online in which Samarth and Isha can be seen passing derogatory remarks about Abhishek’s mental health.

Advertisement

Isha called Abhishek ‘mental bhopu’. To which he said, “Tere pyaar mein he mental tha main. Tune mujhe mental karke chod diya (I was crazy in love with you. You gave me mental health issues).”

Isha also made fun of Abhishek feeling claustrophobic the other day. The comments made by Isha and Samarth irked Abhishek a lot. The constant provocation reached the point where Abhishek got aggressive and slapped Samarth.

Amidst all this drama, several stars took social media and extended their support to Abhishek. While Abhishek clearly violated one of the main house rules by slapping Samarth, he received a lot of love on social media as his mental health condition was ridiculed.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to X and wrote, “Heart goes out to Abhishek… Bigg Boss 17.”

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia shared on X, “I urge Big boss to pull Isha up on her behaviour!! This is not done! Everyone gets pulled up their mistakes and so should she!! Mental health is NOT a joke! I don’t want to hear “oh she’s 19″ Dude she’s an adult and needs to be responsible for her actions! @ColorsTV #bb17.”

Actor Ankit Gupta also came out in support of Abhishek.

He called Isha a ‘liar’ and bashed her for bullying Abhishek in Bigg Boss 17. He wrote, “Now her real personality is coming out Isha Malviya and what a liar she is. She knows about Abhishek’s claustrophobic condition. Stay strong @aebyborntoshine.”

Isha and Abhishek were in a relationship during their show Udariyaan. However, the two parted ways due to certain reasons. Isha then went on dating Samarth.