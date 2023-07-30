The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT’s Weekend Ka Vaar has sparked controversy and divided fans as they witnessed host Salman Khan taking on popular contestant Elvish Yadav in what many are calling an “unnecessarily harsh” manner. The superstar’s tough love approach has become a hallmark of the show, but this time, some viewers feel that it crossed the line.

During the episode, Salman Khan delved into the “lowest moments” experienced by the housemates, recounting his own struggles in the film industry. While the intention might have been to inspire and motivate the contestants, his statements seemed to have a different effect on Elvish Yadav.

Salman pulled up Elvish for his conversation with fellow contestants Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani, where he was speaking disrespectfully about Bebika Dhurve, and also used derogatory comments on camera. The host showed a clip of the conversation, leading to a heated moment in the house.

What appeared to be a candid attempt to address issues within the house quickly took a turn when Salman mocked Elvish’s social media following and questioned his popularity. The actor-dentist, who boasts a massive online fanbase, was visibly affected by the host’s comments.

Moreover, Salman connected Elvish with his mother via video call, which left the YouTuber in tears. In this vulnerable state, Elvish apologized to Salman for his words and promised to be more cautious with his language going forward.

However, fans and viewers were left divided, with many expressing their displeasure over what they perceived as the unnecessary targeting of Elvish Yadav. Social media platforms were flooded with comments calling out Salman Khan and the show’s makers for allegedly being biased and unfair.

Some viewers argued that while it’s essential to address problematic behavior, the host’s approach seemed excessively harsh and unhelpful. They questioned the need to bring in personal matters, such as mocking social media following, to handle a contestant’s behavior in the game.

Dirty politics by markers UNBREAKABLE ELVISH YADAV pic.twitter.com/FpNMbEYvn9 — RG🌟 (@_dark__crusader) July 30, 2023

Moreover, some fans also criticized Salman for rebuking Elvish’s friends, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan, for laughing at his jokes. They argued that it’s natural for friends to share lighter moments, and Salman’s warning to stand against friends seemed out of place.

As the episode concluded with Elvish apologizing to Bebika Dhurve and the other housemates, Abhishek and Manisha also expressing remorse for their actions, fans expressed hope that the focus would shift back to a fair and balanced approach in dealing with contestants’ behavior.