‘Jigra’ director Vasan Bala clears the airs on script nepotism controversy

Vasan Bala’s upcoming action-thriller ‘Jigra’ starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will release on October 11. In a recent interview, Vasan Bala expressed his displeasure over Karan Johar sending the half-worked script to Alia Bhatt. Bala revealed that if he had known, he would have polished the script a bit. Soon the clip went viral on social media. Users started accusing Karan Johar of going far with nepotism by sending the script to Alia without Vasan’s knowledge. Now, Vasan Bala has cleared the speculations revealing that he always wished to work with the ‘Gangubai Kaithawadi’ star.

Taking to Instagram, the director shared two snaps of a billboard. The first image dates back to 2022, featuring Alia Bhatt’s poster of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’ On the flip side, the other image showcased the ‘Jigra’ poster featuring Bhatt. In the accompanying caption, Vasan Bala penned, “The photo on the left, I had taken in 2022 and wished…The photo on the right at the same spot, 2024! Wish fulfilled! Of course, we can keep discussing other things too, to each his own…. October 11th will be the final answer.”

Previously, Karan Johar also slammed the users for making the assumption, calling it a ‘grave misinterpretation.” Taking to X, Johar wrote, “Twitter became X and became my X a while ago… I broke up with the nauseous noise and muted the unwarranted angst. But social media is like the Loch ness monster it’s gets to you even when you can’t see it. So, was flooded with Vasan Bala’s interview which he answered with pure innocence and so much love. The he grave misinterpretation of his comment about me sending the script to Alia without his grammar checks made me laugh initially at the ludicrousness of it all but now is truly annoying me.”

Moreover, Karan Johar added, “Vasan continues to be one of my most talented and wonderful collaborators. If you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! BUT NO … much ado about nothing is all over the place. I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making clickbait assumptions! Loads of Love to all of you.”

Meanwhile, for context Vasan said during the interview, “I had written a very kachha pakka email, stream of consciousness thoughts… sent it to Karan and 6-7 hours later, he called saying that I have already sent it to Alia and I was really not happy with it. I was like I would have at least done some spell check, grammar check, hygiene, written some very nice hero entry… That email was sent and I asked Karan ‘Why did you do this?’ He said ‘No, no this is how it works. Then he said we’ll meet in a couple of days.”