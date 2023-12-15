Bigg Boss 17′: Munawar’s ex Ayesha Khan to enter as wild card

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui is the first captain of the season
Munawar Faruqui has become the first captain of the house and with this power he came to know that Ankita Lokhande has outside world information.
Star stand up comedian and singer Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan is all set to enter “Bigg Boss 17”.
Ayesha will be the fourth wildcard entrant after Manasvi Mamgai, Samarth Jurel and K-pop singer Aoora.
Ayesha is a social media influencer.
According to a source close to IANS, her entry is not yet confirmed, but can enter in the upcoming episode after the Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Salman Khan.
Ayesha has a following of 2 million on social media. She even follows and is followed by Munawar’s girlfriend Nazila. The show airs on Colors and Jio Cinema
