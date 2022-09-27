‘Big Brother’ renewed for season 25 at CBS

‘Big Brother’ will return for Season 25 in the summer of 2023, according to CBS. The announcement follows the show’s Season 24 winner, who once again made history.

American television personality Julie Chen took to Twitter to share the news of the reality competition getting picked up for a new season. “A big thank you to all our house guests for an absolutely incredible summer. I know, I’m going to miss watching the show too,” she said while also promoting shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race and The Real Love Boat.

We’re so excited to announce Season 25 of #BigBrother will come to your screens next summer. Stay tuned. @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/FqqP0InTLw — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 26, 2022

According to data from the eye network, “viewers have spent over 11.56 billion minutes with Big Brother on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and CBS.com/the CBS app, according to Nielsen linear viewing and Paramount internal data since season 24 launched on July 6th, 2022.”

According to the report, Big Brother content leads all streaming platforms in interaction, including the most recent season of the smash hit Stranger Things on Netflix. According to Nielsen Streaming Data from (7/6/22 to 9/18/22, 8.99 billion minutes were watched.)

According to Deadline, the summer’s top primetime show for adults 25-54 was ‘Big Brother’ on Wednesday and Thursday, with Sunday shows tying for third place. The three evening programmes ranked within the top 10 in terms of viewers and adults 25-54.

Producers Rich Meehan and Allison Grodner, both of whom have won Emmy Awards for their work, are working with Endemol Shine North America on the project for Fly on the Wall Entertainment.