Big B to launch Hindi teaser of Mani Ratnam’s epic film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

IANS | New Delhi | July 8, 2022 12:10 pm

Big B to launch 'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' Hindi teaser.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be launching the Hindi teaser of filmmaker Mani Ratnams magnum opus “Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1” (PS1) digitally.

He will be launching it on Friday at 6 p.m.

The film, the first part of which will release on September 30 this year, will release in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The film is based on the classic Tamil novel “Ponniyin Selvan” by eminent writer Kalki.

“Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1” has the best in business handling each of its departments. A.R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman.

National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam’s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

Lyca Productions presents PS-1. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman.

