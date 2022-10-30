Bhoot star cast meet Harbhajan Singh while promoting their film

The team of Phone Bhoot is truly not leaving any chance to make the film reach the mass audience. As the film is constantly dragging towards its release date, the world’s most beautiful ghost Katrina Kaif along with two Ghostbusters, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi is furiously running places to promote the film and now their journey took them to cheer up the nation on the sets of Star sports during ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

After treating the audience with its amazing trailer and trending songs, the makers of Phone Bhoot are now bringing the experience of the film to the audience. Their journey has now reached to cheer up team India during their match with South Africa in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Moreover, the Phone Bhoot cast played cricket with Harbhajan Singh and the hosts of the show. While Harbhajan can be seen on the bowling side, Katrina on the batting side can be seen hitting fours and sixes while Ishaan and Siddhant took up the fielding. Having seen the cast spending time with the cricket fans of the nation and cheering team India during the match is a bliss to watch and has definitely raised the audience’s excitement to experience this comedy of horrors in the theater.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.