Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey commits suicide

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey has committed suicide by hanging herself in a hotel in Varanasi on Sunday. Police said that Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, 25, committed suicide by hanging herself in room number 105 of Hotel Sumendra located in Buddha City Colony, Sarnath.

Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. At the same time, the forensic team is busy collecting evidence from the room. Akanksha was originally a resident of Parsipur, Thana-Chori, Bhadohi but was currently staying in Basai, Palghar, Nalasopara East Mumbai, Maharashtra.

She was in the city for the shooting of Bhojpuri film Layak. Police said the actress had gone outside the hotel at 8.30 pm on March 25 to attend a birthday party. She returned back to the hotel late in the night at around 1.55 am.

On Sunday, at 10 am when her doors were knocked but when she did not open it, it was opened through the master key. Then it was found that she committed suicide by hanging herself from the fan with a dupatta.

The reason for the suicide has not been revealed yet. Akanksha Dubey was very fond of dance and acting from a young age. She often posted dance videos on social media.

Earlier on Saturday night, the actress also shared a video on her social media Instagram account. The Bhojpuri actress had also won accolades for her performances in hit films like ‘Veeron Ke Veer’ and ‘Kasam Badna Wale Ki 2’.

Akanksha uploaded a poetry story on her Instagram account about 23 hours ago. It reads: I will follow your path, whether it takes time, either you come, or it will be the destination.