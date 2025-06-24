Beyonce rocks a Manish Malhotra creation, Indian fans can’t keep calm

Beyonce is popularfor setting the stage on fire, but her recent performance in Paris during the Cowboy Carter Tour grabbed Indian fans’ attention for an entirely different reason. This time, it wasn’t just about her electrifying voice or her legendary stage presence. It was about what she wore. And that spotlight belonged to none other than Manish Malhotra, one of India’s biggest names in fashion, whose creation Beyonce wore.

The ‘Deja Vu’ singer appeared on stage alongside her husband, Jay Z, to perform the timeless anthem ‘Crazy In Love’.

But all eyes were on her stunning outfit: a black bodysuit studded with a jaw-dropping 10,000 Swarovski crystals. The ensemble was a custom-made piece from Manish Malhotra, specially designed for this tour.

As she moved, the crystals shimmered under the stage lights, making her look like she had literally stepped out of a starry night sky.

Manish Malhotra proudly showcased Beyonce glimpses of the outfit on his Instagram, and soon, fans from India flooded social media, celebrating this cross-cultural fashion moment.

The outfit was not just glamorous. It was also a creative blend of the Cowboy Carter theme and couture craftsmanship. Inspired by cowboy aesthetics but reimagined in true Beyonce style, the look featured chaps with elaborate embroidery, all carefully stitched with Malhotra’s signature attention to detail.

The combination of traditional Western silhouettes with high-glam Indian artistry was an unexpected but brilliant fusion.

This isn’t the first time Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour has delivered surprises. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, has joined her as a principal dancer, stealing hearts with every move.

Rumi, Beyonce’s younger daughter, also made sweet appearances on songs like ’16 Carriages’ and ‘Protector’, adding a personal, family touch to the tour. And the surprises don’t end there. The tour also saw Miley Cyrus joining Beyoncé on stage in London, where the two performed their Grammy-winning hit ‘II Most Wanted’.

But the Paris show, with its Manish Malhotra highlight, was a cultural crossover that hit differently.