Cine body seeks ban on Diljit Dosanjh over collaboration with Hania Amir in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

At a time when India-Pakistan relations are running on a razor’s edge, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has found himself in the middle of a social media storm, and his upcoming film ‘Sardaar Ji 3′, which is all ready to release overseas on June 27, has landed in controversy for casting Pakistani actress Hania Amir in a lead role.

The outrage has grown louder following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India’s ongoing Operation Sindoor.

In fact, a prominent cine workers’ organisation has now called for a complete ban on Diljit Dosanjh. They argue that featuring Pakistani artists goes against the current national sentiment.

India has already placed strict restrictions on Pakistani content across platforms, including films, OTT, and social media, especially in the backdrop of heightened security concerns.

Despite the noise, Diljit has chosen not to directly engage with the controversy. Instead, he seems to be subtly sharing his perspective through his latest interview with the Grammy Recording Academy’s President, Panos A. Panay.

Without naming the issue, Diljit spoke passionately about how art transcends borders.

“Countries may be at war, but music knows no boundaries,” he said. “Music unites us—it’s above all the divisions.” Diljit reflected on his larger purpose, adding, “I feel blessed to be part of something that spreads love beyond nations.”

Diljit described the planet as his true home. “All these borders, they’re just lines on the same Mother Earth. I belong to her.” He even quoted a lesson from his Guru: “Hum aadmi hain ek daami” — meaning, “We humans are here for just a brief moment.”

As the backlash grew, fans noticed that Diljit quietly removed a song teaser from ‘Sardaar Ji 3′ on Monday. The song featured Hania Amir, and it’s likely the deletion was a response to the rising criticism.

However, the film’s trailer is still up on Diljit’s social media, proudly carrying the note: “’Sardaar Ji 3’ releasing 27th June OVERSEAS ONLY Fadh Lao Bhoond Dian Lattan,” which roughly translates to “Come, catch the drops (of rain).”

In the middle of all this, Diljit made it clear that he’s not stepping into political debates. “Politics is not my space. I don’t want to make blunders by speaking on things I don’t fully understand,” he said. “Every second is precious. I just want to live fully and keep creating.”