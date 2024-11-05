Berlin Film Festival cuts ties with Elon Musk’s X; Here’s why

The Berlin Film Festival, famously known as the Berlinale, recently announced it will cut ties with X (formerly Twitter) at the close of 2024, wrapping up a 15-year journey on the platform.

The announcement, which will impact the festival’s 133.9K followers on X, comes as Berlinale prepares to celebrate its milestone 75th edition from February 13 to 24, 2025.

In a brief message on X, the Berlinale conveyed its gratitude to followers and shared that its social media updates will continue on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and its official website. “Thank you for following us here all these years. Stay connected with all things Berlinale on [our other platforms]. See you there!” read the post.

While the Berlin Film Festival did not explicitly disclose reasons for the decision, the departure appears in line with growing concerns over X’s handling of misinformation, disinformation, and abusive content since Elon Musk’s acquisition in 2022.

During Musk’s tenure, the platform has drawn significant scrutiny from both public and private sectors, with critics pointing to a rise in harmful content and a lack of transparency in managing it. Some institutions and high-profile users, including Alberto Barbera, the Venice Film Festival’s artistic director, have also moved away from X due to these concerns.

In recent months, Musk’s political statements and his vocal support of controversial figures, including U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, have further polarized public opinion about X.

These shifts have prompted some organizations to reconsider their association with the platform, worried about the implications for their own reputations and values.

Notably, while Barbera stepped back from using X personally, the Venice Film Festival itself remains active on the platform, demonstrating varied responses within the arts community.