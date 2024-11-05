‘Sunflowers were the first ones to know’, Kannada short film, qualifies for Oscars

‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’, a Kannada short film produced by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has qualified for the 2025 Oscars in the Live Action Short Film category.

Directed by Chidananda S Naik, the film’s unique storyline and creative team have already earned it international acclaim, notably at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting announced on Monday that this compelling project would be India’s contender for the Oscars, following its first prize win at Cannes in the La Cinef Selection.

The short film, inspired by Indian folk tales, tells a powerful story set in a rural village, where an elderly woman’s theft of the village rooster causes chaos, stopping sunlight from reaching the community. As a result, her family is forced into exile on a quest to restore order by retrieving the lost rooster.

This narrative, layered with metaphor and cultural richness, showcases the intricate storytelling of Indian folklore while exploring themes of community, prophecy, and resilience.

Behind the film’s visual and auditory richness is a skilled team, with Suraj Thakur handling cinematography, Manoj V leading editing, and Abhishek Kadam in charge of sound design. Their combined expertise has brought Naik’s vision to life, creating a world that resonates deeply with audiences.

Speaking about his creative journey, Naik said, “I’ve wanted to bring this story to the screen for as long as I can remember. We aimed to make viewers feel as if they were living this story, not just hearing it, and I hope this feeling touches hearts across the globe.”

The Cannes La Cinef jury praised the film for its vivid storytelling and direction, calling it “an illumination that, from the depths of the night, shines with humor and a keen sense of direction.”

This recognition has helped ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ stand out in the global film community and contributed to its path toward the Oscars.