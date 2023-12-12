Benny Blanco makes headlines as Selena Gomez announces her relationship

In a surprising turn of events, the music industry is buzzing with the latest revelation from pop sensation Selena Gomez, confirming her romantic involvement with renowned record producer Benny Blanco. The confirmation came to light after an Instagram fan account shared an intimate image of the duo looking exceptionally close last Thursday.

Gomez, the acclaimed actress from “Only Murders in the Building,” took to the comments section to express her affection for Blanco. In a heartwarming statement, she declared, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.” Another comment succinctly encapsulated her emotions with a simple yet powerful declaration: “LOVE.” The revelation comes on the heels of their recent collaboration on Gomez’s chart-topping hit, “Single Soon,” adding a romantic twist to their professional synergy.

This is not the first time Gomez and Blanco have joined forces creatively. Their musical camaraderie dates back to 2019 when they collaborated on the track “I Can’t Get Enough.” The music video for the song features Blanco showcasing his playful side, dancing in a teddy bear costume. Their recent work together and the public display of affection on social media affirm a deepening connection between the two artists.

Benny Blanco, a prominent figure in the music industry, has been making waves since the late 2000s. Not only is he recognized for co-producing and co-writing numerous hit singles, but he has also left his mark as an artist in his own right. Blanco’s debut single as a lead artist, “Eastside,” released in 2018, featuring Halsey and Khalid, garnered widespread acclaim.

Having collaborated with A-list artists such as Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Kanye West, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber, Blanco’s influence in the music realm is undeniable. His accolades include the 2013 Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the 2017 iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award, and five BMI Songwriter of the Year Awards.

In a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit, Blanco co-founded two record labels, Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets, in collaboration with Interscope Records. This multi-talented artist’s journey through the music industry has seen success, recognition, and now, a publicized romantic relationship with the talented Selena Gomez, adding yet another layer to his multifaceted career.