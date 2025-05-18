Nusraat Faria, who played Sheikh Hasina, arrested in attempted murder case

Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria, who recently gained attention for playing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the biographical film ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’, was arrested on Sunday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The arrest comes in connection with an attempted murder case allegedly linked to anti-government protests that rocked the capital last year.

According to several local media outlets, including The Dhaka Tribune and bdnews24.com, Faria was detained by authorities at the airport’s immigration checkpoint just as she was preparing to board a flight to Thailand.

Police officials say the arrest is tied to a case filed against 17 individuals, including Nusraat Faria, for their alleged involvement in the attempted murder of a student during violent protests in July 2024.

These demonstrations, which were reportedly part of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, turned chaotic in some areas of Dhaka, including the Vatara neighborhood, where the incident is believed to have taken place.

Inspector Sujan Haque from Vatara Police Station confirmed the arrest and said that the Immigration Police had alerted their team once Faria was spotted at the airport. “She has been officially shown arrested in the case,” he told bdnews24.com.

The case reportedly involves an incident during the student protests, which had drawn sharp criticism from both the opposition and civil society groups over their violent escalation and the government’s response.

Faria, who debuted in the Bangladeshi film industry with ‘Aashiqui’ in 2015, quickly rose to fame with her performances in films like ‘Hero 420’, ‘Badsha – The Don’, ‘Premi O Premi’, and ‘Boss 2: Back to Rule’.

Her work spans both Bangladeshi and Indian Bengali cinema, where she has built a strong fan following.

Her most critically discussed role came in 2023 when she portrayed Sheikh Hasina in the biographical drama ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’.

Directed by veteran Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, the film was a joint production between Bangladesh and India. It chronicled the life and political journey of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founding father, with actor Arifin Shuvoo playing the titular role of Mujib.

At the time of the film’s release, Faria expressed deep pride in playing such a historic figure. Speaking to bdnews24.com, she had said, “I felt like the luckiest person in my country. No one has ever played her role on screen before.” She added that it was the ultimate highlight of her acting career, stating, “Even if I never act again, this role alone is a lifelong achievement.”