‘Die, My Love’ earns six-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025 premiere

There are films, and then there are ‘experiences’—and at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, it seems ‘Die, My Love’ was the latter.

The psychological drama, starring Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence and the ever-intriguing Robert Pattinson, made its global debut at the 78th edition of the prestigious festival and left the audience on their feet—literally.

A roaring six-minute standing ovation followed its premiere, turning the Palais into a theatre of thunderous applause and emotion.

Directed by acclaimed Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, ‘Die, My Love’ marks her return to cinema after an eight-year hiatus—and what a comeback it is.

Adapted from Ariana Harwicz’s haunting 2017 novel, the film explores the unraveling of a woman battling postpartum psychosis, diving deep into the fragility of the human mind and the strain it puts on relationships.

Jennifer Lawrence takes on the complex, emotionally raw role of a new mother spiraling into psychological darkness. By her side is Robert Pattinson, portraying a husband helplessly watching the woman he loves slip further away from reality.

The film’s premiere had the power duo themselves, along with director Ramsay, who appeared visibly moved by the audience’s reaction.

Fighting back tears during the ovation, Ramsay addressed the crowd with a heartfelt, “Wow. I’m so overwhelmed. Thanks to these amazing actors. I’ve got to get it together—I’ll see you in a minute.”

Joining Lawrence and Pattinson in the cast are LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek, and veteran actor Nick Nolte, rounding out a stellar ensemble.

While the film is yet to secure a U.S. distributor, insiders are already buzzing that ‘Die, My Love’ will be one of the hottest titles out of Cannes this year.

Ramsay is no stranger to Cannes glory. Every one of her five feature films has premiered at the festival, beginning with ‘Ratcatcher’ in 1999. Her last feature, ‘You Were Never Really Here’, won awards for Best Actor and Best Screenplay in 2017.

Now, with ‘Die, My Love’, she’s back in the competition for the Palme d’Or, and early reactions suggest she’s a serious contender.