Exclusive interview: Susmita Chatterjee shares her releases & Puja plans

September is going to be big for Tollywood actress Susmita Chatterjee. Juggling multiple releases in the same month, the ‘Prem Tame’ actress gets candid about her upcoming film, Durga Puja plans, and much more in an exclusive chat with The Statesman.

Excerpts:

1. Susmita, Puja is around the corner and you have multiple releases this month with Paka Dekha and Kacher Manush, Chengis is also in the pipeline. So how do you see this Puja?

Ans: Susmita: Magical & Blessed. I have worked really hard to get to the place where I am right now & finally when I see my dreams coming true, I want to live every bit of it. Definitely, tension plays a big role this Puja but I am here to make my parents proud.

2. In a very less time, you have created your own niche. Isn’t it difficult managing so many projects together?

Ans: Susmita: Umm no, it is not that difficult for me because I love to do what I am doing & my passion & love for my work is so strong that difficulties can’t cross paths. I often lose my mind when I can’t fix things but ups & downs are part of life. At the end of the day what really matters is happiness & I am the happiest when I am working. Most importantly I love challenges in life.

3. To talk about your Friday release Paka Dekha, tell me a bit about the film and your role.

Ans: Susmita: Well, Paka Dekha is an entertaining film that is definitely going to make the audience laugh. My character named Tiyasa is a corporate girl who does a 9-5job, lives an extremely fast life, very emotional but most importantly she seeks freedom. She cannot be controlled but can be loved & cared for.

4. How much fun it was shooting this light-hearted drama?

Ans: Susmita: Oh trust me we had so much fun shooting this film, each & every time we were shooting something humorous, we had to retake it because everyone used to laugh out loud in the first place. (Laughs)

I feel that making people laugh is the most difficult job nowadays because complications are more & people have forgotten to live a simple life & stay happy.

5. So far you have worked with the leading actors of Bengali, be it Bumba da, Dev, Soham, or Jeet. How was it working with them? With whom you are more comfortable working?

Ans: Susmita: It was really fantastic and amazing to work with such wonderful people. They are so down to earth & helpful that for once also I never felt left out. They are extremely good at heart & I am fortunate to work with them. Yeah, the tension plays a big role but they have always made me feel comfortable.

6. You have worked under their production houses, so when the co-star is the Producer, working becomes easier or tougher?

Ans: Susmita: I don’t know actually, I never noticed that way… I feel it’s the same, neither easy nor tough.

7. The makers of Kacher Manush didn’t reveal much about your role in the film. Are you going to be a major turn in the film?

Ans: Susmita: As Dev da puts it- “Susmita is a surprise in the film”. So I think you should wait & watch. But yeah definitely there is something interesting & that’s why it’s hidden.

8. Who is your Kacher Manush when it comes to the difficult times of life?

Ans: Susmita: My Parents… always. (Smiles)

9. What’s your Puja plan this year?

Ans: Susmita: Pray & Trust in God. That’s it, no other plans as such.

10. We all know about your fashion statements, what’s going to be your Puja wardrobe?

Ans: Susmita: I love sarees, so all my Mom’s sarees are my Puja outfits & definitely one dhoti suit with some oxidized silver jewelry.