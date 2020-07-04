Debanjan Majhis Bangla web series “Its Complicated”, which was shot without a script, will release on July 7.

Starring Roosha Chatterjee, Rahul Dev Bose, Aryan D Roy and Titas Bhowmik, “It’s Complicated” is about four individuals and how their relationships take a turn when they start revealing the truth about each other. Aakash Ghoshal has led the music and sound department, while Rupanjan Paul is the DOP.

” ‘It’s Complicated’, as a concept was conceived over a cup of coffee with Aryan and Rahul. The whole story was divided into segments or a group of scenes, which had a beginning and an end, but it would be on the actors how they reach that point,” Majhi said.

The three-episodic experimental series was shot without any script, but only a beginning and an end. The actors were briefed about the scene on what is expected and the entire narrative took shape on the edit table.

Talking about the series, Titas, who will be seen in the role of Anmol, said: “Apart from the usual preps which we actors go through, the approach adopted for this was completely different. We were given secret chits on the shooting floor, which had different instructions for each actor, which made the experience all the more exciting.”

Same was the experience with Aryan who said: “Each one of us were given the freedom to explore our own lines within the character peripheries which made it more challenging.”

Rahul said: “It was a project which pushed me to explore the craft beyond the known.”

The series will be aired on CineShorts Premiere, an indie short film distribution platform.