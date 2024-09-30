Bengal rockstars unite for this year’s puja rock anthem

Rupam Islam’s new single, ‘Nouka Bilashi’, gets its launch by Asha Audio, at a city mall in Kolkata, on 20 September, this year. The song claiming itself as this year’s ultimate rock anthem of the year, is the product of an extraordinary collaboration between some of the most talented artists in the industry.

The dynamic duo, Shiladitya Chaudhury and Som Chakraborty, better known as, Shiladitya-Som, crafted the song with brilliance. Their composition perfectly complemented Rupam Islam’s soulful vocals, which further got intertwined with the guitar solos of Amyt Datta, hence creating an immersive auditory experience that resonates with listeners on a profound level. Filmmaker, Arnab Riingo Banerjee, directs a music video for the song, featuring the singer, Rupam Islam himself.

‘Nouka Bilashi’ is more than just a song; it is a testament to the shadows that reside within us and the illusions we chase in our quest for liberation. The narrative follows the metaphor of the ‘North Star’, a symbol of guidance and direction, losing its way amidst flickering, mysterious lights – representing the fleeting moments and transient nature of life.

Rupam Islam, on this occasion, shares his regards for the other artists who joined up to create such a mesmerising song. He says, “The song, ‘Nouka Bilashi’ is a result of fantastic collaborative efforts with some great musicians. Shiladitya-Som, apart from being music directors, are themselves seasoned musicians and working with them along with the guitar-guru Amyt Datta was an exceptional experience. I am indeed happy with the way the song and the video have come out. I have some fond memories of working with Asha Audio. Eagerly looking forward to my fans’ reaction”.

The music composer duo, Shiladitya-Som, also added their words, “We approached ‘Nouka Bilashi’ with a deep sense of responsibility, knowing the emotional depth Rupam wanted to convey. The rock anthem is a journey through the darkest recesses of the human mind, where every note and lyrics carries the weight of invisible scars and unspoken fears. Composing this track was both a challenge and an intense experience for us, as we sought to translate the complex emotions of loss, despair, and ultimately, the surrender to darkness into a musical form that resonates with listeners”.

The lyrics by Soham Majumdar paint a vivid picture of a mind drawn irresistibly towards darkness, seeking meaning in transience while grappling with broken memories and gloomy destiny. The melancholia in the melody and poignant words encapsulate the struggle of recognizing oneself amidst invisible scars that suddenly become all too visible.

The song will be available across all major music streaming platforms and the official Asha Audio YouTube channel. Audiences can expect an experience that is both musically and visually captivating, encouraging them to reflect on their journeys through darkness and the pursuit of freedom.