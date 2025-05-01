Barbra Streisand teams up with music legends for explosive new duets album!

Barbra Streisand is back—and she’s bringing some serious star power with her.

The legendary singer is gearing up to release ‘The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two’, a much-anticipated follow-up to her 2014 duets album ‘Partners’.

And if you thought her first collab-packed record was impressive, wait until you see the lineup this time around. We’re talking music royalty: Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Sting, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Hozier, and more are all on board.

Mark your calendars: the album drops June 27.

One of the standout moments? A powerful trio performance—yes, not a duet, a ‘trio’—with Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey.

The track, titled “One Heart, One Voice,” promises to be a vocal masterclass, featuring three of the most recognizable voices in modern music on one stirring anthem.

Hozier is another major name joining Barbra Streisand for this project, and their duet is already out now. They teamed up on the timeless classic “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” a song that was first written by Ewan MacColl and immortalized by Roberta Flack’s haunting rendition.

“Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time,” he said in a statement. “To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honor. The song itself has always mystified me. It’s one of the most beautiful love songs ever written.”

He also shared his hope that their version would be a meaningful nod to Flack’s legacy, especially following the news of her recent passing.

Bob Dylan’s appearance on the album is especially noteworthy. Known for being selective with collaborations, Dylan’s duet with Streisand is already generating buzz among fans of both artists.

Although details about their track are under wraps, just the idea of these two icons joining forces is enough to send music lovers into a frenzy.

Streisand, now in her 80s, shows no signs of slowing down. In a statement about the upcoming release, she said: “I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways… and make our time in the studio a joy! This album gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too. I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording them.”

Other featured artists on ‘The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two’ include James Taylor, Sam Smith, Josh Groban, Tim McGraw, and Seal—each bringing their own signature style to the mix.

From soul to pop, country to folk, the album seems to offer something for every musical taste.

Ready for a duet masterclass? ‘The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two’ hits streaming platforms and record stores June 27.