‘The Smashing Machine’ trailer: Dwayne Johnson unrecognizable as UFC fighter Mark Kerr

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is stepping into the ring like never before in the upcoming biographical drama ‘The Smashing Machine’, and the actor’s transformation in the trailer will leave you speechless.

In the first official trailer for the film, released by A24, Johnson takes on the role of Mark Kerr, a UFC fighter whose rise to fame was just as brutal as his fall.

Johnson, who is known for his larger-than-life persona, is nearly unrecognizable as the troubled fighter, sporting a dark wig and full facial prosthetics. He nails the role with precision, even taking on a distinct Ohio accent to portray Kerr.

‘The Smashing Machine’ trailer offers a glimpse into the grueling world of mixed martial arts, showing Johnson’s character battered and bruised, sitting in a doctor’s office with swollen eyes.

His interaction with a woman and a child sets the tone, with Mark calmly explaining the brutal nature of the sport that has shaped his life.

“Well, have you ever heard of the Ultimate Fighting Championship? The UFC?” he asks, before flashbacks of savage ring fights and vicious beatdowns fill the screen.

‘The Smashing Machine’ dives deep into Kerr’s turbulent journey, not just in the ring but also outside of it. The trailer hints at Mark’s struggle with addiction to painkillers, a battle that mirrored the physical toll of his career.

Johnson’s portrayal of Kerr’s intense desire for victory is striking. “Winning is the best feeling there is,” he says in the trailer, “There’s no other high like it in the world.”

The film is based on Kerr’s real-life experiences, which were first documented in the 2002 film ‘The Smashing Machine’.

In addition to Johnson and Blunt, the cast features a strong ensemble, including Lyndsey Gavin, Oleksandr Usyk, Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and Zoe Kosovic, who join the project in May 2024.

The film is directorial of Benny Safdie, who’s popular for his work on ‘Uncut Gems’.

Set to hit theaters on October 3, 2025, ‘The Smashing Machine’ promises to offer an unflinching look at the life of a fighter, his personal demons, and the cost of glory.