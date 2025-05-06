Baeksang Awards 2025: Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ win big

One Last Game! Netflix drops chilling teaser of ‘Squid Game’ season 3
The 61st edition of one of the most prestigious nights in the South Korean entertainment industry, the Baeksang Arts Awards, honoured the best of entertainment on May 5.
The 61st edition of one of the most prestigious nights in the South Korean entertainment industry, the Baeksang Arts Awards, honoured the best of entertainment on May 5 in Seoul. The celebration was hosted by the popular returning trio Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum. The night celebrates the frontrunners of South Korean entertainment and their artistic brilliance.
The highly awaited awards of South Korean entertainment witnessed some expected wins along with some surprises. Kicking off the awards season were ‘Lovely Runner’ stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, who bagged the popularity award. IU and Park Bo Gum’s new drama ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ dominated the night with 8 nominations. The heartfelt show bagged the prestigious Best Drama award.
2025 Baeksang Arts Awards winners:
Best New Actress (Film): Roh Yoon Seo for Hear Me: Our Summer
Best New Actress (TV): Chae Won Bin for Doubt
Best New Actor (Film): Jung Sung Il for Uprising
Best New Actor (TV): Choo Young Woo for The Tale of Lady Ok
PRIZM Popularity Award: Lovely Runner co-stars Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok
Best Screenplay (Drama): Im Sang Choon for When Life Gives You Tangerines
Best Screenplay (Film): Shin Chul, Park Chan Wook for Uprising
Best Supporting Actress (Film): Claudia Kim for A Normal Family
Best Supporting Actress (Drama): Yeom Hye Ran for When Live Gives You Tangerines
Best Supporting Actor (Film): Yoo Jae Myung for Land of Happiness
Best Supporting Actor (Drama): Choi Dae Hoon for When Life Gives You Tangerines
Best Director (Drama): Song Yeon Hwa for Doubt
Best Director (Film): Oh Seung Wook for Revolver
Best New Director (Film): Oh Jung Min for House of the Seasons
Best Technical Achievement Drama): Jang Young Gyu for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (music)
Best Technical Achievement (Film): Jo Yeong Wook (score) for Uprising
Best Film: Harbin
Best Drama: When Life Gives You Tangerines
Best Actress (Film): Jeon Do Yeon for Revolver
Best Actor (Film): Jo Jung Suk for Pilot
Best Actress (Drama): Kim Tae Ri for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
Best Actor (Drama): Ju Ji Hoon for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
Daesang (Grand Prize): Hong Kyung Pyo (cinematographer) for Harbin and Culinary Class Wars
Gucci Impact Award: The Land of Morning Calm
Best Educational Show: Special-Hakjeon
Best Male Variety Performer: Shin Dong Yup
Best Female Variety Performer: Lee Soo Ji
Best Variety Show: Punghyanggo
Best Technical Achievement: Jang Yeong Gyu (score) for Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born
Best Acting (Theatre): Kwak Ji Sook for Jews of Malta
Best Play: Toongso Whistles (produced by Seoul Metropolitan Theatre)
Young Theatre Award: Gongnori Club (Dried Pepper and Peach Scent Lipstick)
