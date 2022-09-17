B-town Celebs extend wishes to Prime Minister Modi

Bollywood celebs extended their warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he turned 72 today. Actors from Anil Kapoor to Akshay Kumar penned their heartfelt messages on social media for Prime Minister Modi.

Actor Kangana Ranaut’ dropped a sweet message for PM Modi on her Instagram stories.

The actor shared an old picture of herself with PM Modi, and wrote, “Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey… we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher posted a video of PM Modi delivering a speech with a heartfelt note.

“Honorable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji! Happy birthday and congratulations to you! May God grant you long and healthy age! You’re trying to uphold every responsibility you take under oath and will continue for many years to come! Thank you for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi! #India #BirthdayWishes,” he wrote.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself with PM Narendra Modi.

Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead. pic.twitter.com/0Ic7JmoZ3K — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2022

Actor Anil Kapoor shared pictures of PM Modi on his Instagram story with a caption, “A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined…the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! @narendramodi.”

Actor Ajay Devgn also penned birthday wishes for PM Modi on his Twitter handle.

जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाये honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi

Your leadership inspires and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/8GTAUEy3XT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2022

The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan also penned a beautiful note on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2022

Sunjay Dutt took it to his twitter to wish PM Modi and also congratulated him for his Cheetha initiative.

Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership!

Happy birthday @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/ns0dPD3qAQ — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 17, 2022

Today marks a historic day for as it welcomes the majestic presence of the world’s fastest land animal! Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji and the Government of India. #CheetahIsBack #KunoNationalPark #IndiaWelcomesCheetah — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 17, 2022

Filmmaker Karan Johar extended his warm wishes for the Prime Minister on Twitter.

To the strongest pillar of our nation, leading our country to making an enduring mark on the world map – happy birthday @narendramodi ji! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2022



