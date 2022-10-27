B-Town celebrities celebrate the brother-sister bond on Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is a festival that signifies the love and bond between siblings. Many Bollywood brother-sister duos share adorable pictures on this occasion and express their love for one another.

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan took it to her social media and shared pictures with her brother Abhishek Bachchan and captioned them as, “What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj”

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of her kids Vivaan and Samisha celebrating Bhai Dooj. In the video, Shilpa can be seen teaching her Samisha how to do aarti and tilak. The video is no doubt extremely adorable.

Veteran actress Hema Malini shared pictures with her brothers celebrating Bhai Dooj

Ekta Kapoor shares reel with brother Tushar Kapoor and his kids on Bhai Dooj

Actor Kunal Khemu celebrates his birthday as well as Bhai Dooj with his sister Karishma Khemu. Kunal can be seen singing for his sister with a guitar in a video shared by the siblings.

Soha Ali Khan shares a reel of her and brother Saif Ali Khan with the caption, ”

Thank you for inspiring me to always be true to myself and for reminding me that the best is indeed, unbelievably, yet to come ❤️”