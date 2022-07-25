B Praak & Rochak Kohli come together for ‘Dhoke Pyaar Ke’

Bhushan Kumar is all set to bring audiences the most soulful track of the season ‘Dhoke Pyaar Ke’ for which he has roped in a musical dream team!

Composed by Rochak Kohli, with vocals by B Praak and lyrics by Rashmi Virag, the heartbreak song stars Khushali Kumar, Ehan Bhat, and Vardhan Puri and takes audiences through a narrative of love that’s lost and found.

Shot at some picturesque locales in Goa, the music video directed by Mohan boasts of some breathtaking visuals, intimate moments, and a story that promises to keep you hooked.

Talking about the song says producer Bhushan Kumar, “With B Praak’s soulful vocals on Rashmi Virag’s hard-hitting lyrics and Rochak Kohli’s beautiful melody, ‘Dhoke Pyaar Ke’ will definitely make an impact on listeners. It’s a heart-wrenching story and audiences are going to love this one.”

Adding to this singer B Praak, “A heartbreak song always demands more from you as an artist because you have to emote those feelings in your vocals. Rochak has done an incredible job on the music and the track stays with you much after you’ve heard it.”

The song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

CHECK OUT THE SONG: