Ayesha Shroff’s Matrix Fight Night Collaborates with Disney+ Hotstar

Matrix Fight Night (MFN) collaborates with Disney+ Hotstar starting from its 10th edition which is set to take place later this year.

This collaboration between the two was facilitated by Rakhee Mehta of Ideashop and Salil Acharya of SS Productions and now the team is looking forward to ending the year with a bang.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be associated with Disney+ Hotstar for MFN. We look forward to a great and mutually beneficial collaboration. Thank you, Disney+ Hotstar, for your belief in this awesome sport and our athletes. Let’s go break some records together,” Ayesha Shroff.

MFN also revealed that as part of the digital streaming deal, Disney+ Hotstar would soon begin streaming the previous editions of the MMA event. This series starts from MFN 7, which was held at the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad in December 2021. MMA fans in India will also rightfully witness the thrilling MMA action that took place at MFN 8 and MFN 9 in New Delhi this year.