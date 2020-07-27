In the midst of nepotism debate, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has apologised to Tiger Shroff’s mother for indulging Tiger into the debate. The filmmaker posted a picture of Tiger Shroff while making a point about nepotism.

Anurag, on his official Twitter handle, had shared a news item with pictures of Tiger and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur, explaining how nepotism works in the industry and is fuelled by the media itself.

Sharing a news story by one of the media houses, Anurag wrote, “This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??(sic).”

This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too?? https://t.co/67Ioq2jMId — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 23, 2020

In a response to his Tweet, Ayesha wrote, “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely (sic).”

Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!!🙏🏻 he’s here on his own hard work entirely🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) July 24, 2020

To which the filmmaker replied,”I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this(sic).”

I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 25, 2020

It’s been a while now since Anurag has been raising his voice over the raging nepotism debate in the industry and how it tilts the insider-outsider equation in favour of those coming from film families.

However, Kangana Ranaut who has been vocal about the issue of nepotism for quite some time seems unhappy with Anurag’s apology. Within no time, her team reacted to the apology and wrote on Twitter, “Will @anuragkashyap72 apologise to Kangana’s or Sushant’s parents ? No, but he will apologise to Tiger’s parents. Double standards! (sic).”

Will @anuragkashyap72 apologise to Kangana’s or Sushant’s parents ? No, but he will apologise to Tiger’s parents. Double standards! https://t.co/40AjQyAoqx — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 26, 2020

Ongoing since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, there’s no denying that it has triggered many celebs which ultimately led to the film industry divided into two sections.