Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha, like every other mother, is so fond of her children. She keeps on sharing the pictures of her children Tiger and his sister Krishna on social media. And this time is no different. She took to her Instagram handle to share a clip introducing Tiger and Krishna from their childhood days. It seemed like mother Ayesha was feeling nostalgic and went down the memory lane with this picture.

Ayesha used a filter, in which hearts, kisses and Cupid’s arrows were seen appearing on the picture. “My life @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff,” she captioned her Instagram post.

However, it’s very clear that Tiger was not happy with the picture chosen by his mother. Taking it to the comments section, the actor wrote, “Hideous pic”.

View this post on Instagram My life ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff) on Jun 1, 2020 at 8:09pm PDT

Amidst lockdown, Tiger is in home quarantine with his mother and sister Krishna at their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. His father, Jackie Shroff, who was stranded alone at their farmhouse between Mumbai and Pune when the lockdown was announced, returned home last month.

Lockdown has affected Tiger’s last flick Baaghi 3 which was released in March. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film also featured Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Though it got a bumper opening at the box office, its business was affected in a big way due to the coronavirus pandemic.