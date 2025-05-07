Film industry reacts to Operation Sindoor: “Zero tolerance to terror!”

India’s decisive military strike, ‘Operation Sindoor’, carried out across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has drawn wide support from across the country — including from some of the biggest names in the film industry.

Launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead, the operation is being hailed as a strong, unambiguous statement against terrorism.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched this high-precision mission, targeting multiple terror camps believed to be run by groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to sources, nine such camps were neutralised in the swift offensive, which was reportedly monitored through the night by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

As news of the operation broke, the country rallied behind its armed forces. On social media, a wave of patriotic messages poured in — and the film industry was no exception.

Veteran superstar Rajinikanth took to X (formerly Twitter) to show his solidarity. “The fighter’s fight begins… No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. Jai Hind!” he declared, tagging both the Prime Minister’s Office and the Home Ministry.

Akshay Kumar, known for his patriotic roles and support for the armed forces, shared a crisp tribute: “Jai Hind, Jai Mahakal,” alongside a graphic commemorating the operation.

Jai Hind

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who frequently shares views on national security issues, wrote: “OPERATION SINDOOR: ZERO TOLERANCE TO TERROR. The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and PoJK neutralised. #NewIndia.”

Director Madhur Bhandarkar shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying, “Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram.”

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty echoed the public sentiment with a powerful post: “Terror has no place. Zero Tolerance. Total Justice. #OperationSindoor.”

Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram to write, “United with our forces. One country. One mission.”

Riteish Deshmukh also chimed in, writing, “Jai Hind ki Sena… Bharat Mata ki Jai,” while actor Vikrant Massey kept it simple yet poignant with a “Jai Hind” message on his Instagram stories.

In the political arena, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released a formal statement praising the Indian Army. “Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam,” he posted on X.

He went on to underline the Centre’s unwavering stance: “Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.”

The Ministry of Defence also issued an official note, confirming that the targets were “terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.” The statement also highlighted that the mission was a direct response to the Pahalgam attack.