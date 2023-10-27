Atif Aslam Halts Concert as Fans Shower Money, Urges Donations Instead

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam displayed grace and wisdom in response to fans who threw money at him during his live concert in the US.

A video circulating online shows an enthusiastic fan approaching the stage and tossing money at Atif, an act that didn’t sit well with the ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’ singer.

Atif paused his concert and kindly invited the fan onto the stage, saying, “My friend, donate this money; don’t throw it at me. This is a sign of disrespect to money.”

Atif’s composed reaction earned admiration from netizens.

Praising his response, one social media user wrote, “He is a true gentleman. He knows how to teach people a lesson without offending them.”

“He did it without being rude. Love him,” another user commented.

In addition to this incident, 2023 marked Atif’s two decades in the music industry, and he celebrated the birth of his daughter with wife Sarah earlier this year.

Announcing the arrival of their little one in March, Atif wrote, “Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both the baby and Sarah are fine, Alhamdulillah. Please remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam, 23/03/2023.”

Sarah and Atif tied the knot in Lahore on March 29, 2013, and they are also parents to two sons, Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam. Apart from Pakistan, Atif enjoys popularity in India, with a substantial repertoire of songs in Bollywood films, including “Tere Sang Yaara” from Rustom, “Tu Jaane Na” and “Tera Hone Laga Hoon” from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and “Main Rang Sharbaton Ka” from Race 2. (ANI)