Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to come up with a new story. This time, she is ready to portray the story of a national-level Kabbadi player, her struggles and how she overcomes stereotypes, in her next film Panga.

Queen actress Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of the Kabaddi player in the film along with an ensemble cast of Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta among others.

The film which went on the floors last year on November 11 is all set to hit the theatres soon.

On Monday, the director took to her official Instagram handle to share a few BTS pictures from the first day of the shoot. In one of the photos, actress Kangana can be seen dressed in track pants and a casual striped tee and a sleeveless sweater. With gold bangles in her wrists and sneakers, Kangana can be seen busy in a conversation with her director. It looked like Ashwiny is trying to explain something to Kangana.

Alongside the stills, director wrote, “1 year ago started shooting #Panga on a winter morning in a quiet lane of rustic Bhopal. A year later Panga releases on 24 Jan 2020. Here K is sitting in a pahadan style and we were speaking philosophically about winter and sun. We were talking about how in the hills people at sunrise sit at on the edge of the valley or on their terrace and soak in the rays of the sun. This daily ritual keeps their energy to work through the day. In the city little do we get to even sit in stillness. Making a film goes beyond the ‘on paper’ dynamics. It’s a relationship for a lifetime. Eagerly waiting to share with you this inspiring journey of humane & funny anecdotes (sic).”

After impressing the audience with her first two films Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Tiwari will be wearing the director’s hat for the third time for her film Panga. The film will also mark actor and singer Jassie Gill’s Bollywood debut.

The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020. The film will see a box office clash with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.