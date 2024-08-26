Asha Sharma, Kumkum Bhagya star, passes away at 88

Veteran actress Asha Sharma, whose compelling portrayals of matriarchal characters earned her a cherished place in Indian television and cinema, has passed away at the age of 88. Her death was announced by the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) on social media, where they shared their condolences and heartfelt sympathies with her family and loved ones.

Asha Sharma, known for her powerful presence on screen, often took on roles as grandmothers and mothers, bringing warmth and depth to these characters. Her career spanned several decades and included notable performances in both films and television. Most recently, Sharma appeared in the mythological epic “Adipurush,” starring alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. In this film, she played the role of Shabari, further cementing her reputation for bringing legendary characters to life.

Throughout her illustrious career, fans celebrated Asha Sharma for her roles in films such as “Do Dishayen,” where she starred alongside renowned actors Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Prem Chopra, Aruna Irani, and Nirupa Roy. Her performances in other notable films like “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai,” “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha,” and “Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam” also received considerable acclaim.

On television, Sharma’s versatility was evident in her roles in popular serials such as “Kumkum Bhagya,” “Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya,” and “Ek Aur Mahabharat,” among others. Her ability to connect with audiences through a range of characters left a lasting impact on viewers and peers alike.

The Cine and TV Artistes Association expressed their sorrow over her passing, highlighting her contributions to the industry and her enduring legacy. As the entertainment world mourns her loss, Asha Sharma’s memorable performances and the heartfelt portrayals she brought to life will continue to remain with fans and colleagues for years to come.